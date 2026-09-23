Mesilla Valley Jazz & Blues Festival 2026
Mesilla Valley Jazz & Blues Festival 2026
The Mesilla Valley Jazz and Blues Festival will take over the Mesilla Plaza Oct. 1-4 for a weekend of FREE live jazz and blues performances. The band line up and other information is available online at https://www.mvjazzblues.net
Atkinson Recital Hall
Free
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Mesilla Valley Jazz & Blues Society
MVJBSPres@gmail.com
Atkinson Recital Hall
1075 N. HorseshoeLas Cruces, New Mexico 88003