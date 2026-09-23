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Mesilla Valley Jazz & Blues Festival 2026

Mesilla Valley Jazz & Blues Festival 2026

The Mesilla Valley Jazz and Blues Festival will take over the Mesilla Plaza Oct. 1-4 for a weekend of FREE live jazz and blues performances. The band line up and other information is available online at https://www.mvjazzblues.net

Atkinson Recital Hall
Free
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Mesilla Valley Jazz & Blues Society
MVJBSPres@gmail.com
https://www.mvjazzblues.net/
Atkinson Recital Hall
1075 N. Horseshoe
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88003