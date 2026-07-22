Max Gomez w/ Howe Gelb & Slant Can

Folk Americana / Alt Country

Doors: 6pm • $15/adv • $20/door

Double Header!!

Sharing stages with James McMurtry, Buddy Miller, John Hiatt, Patty Griffin, Jeff Beck and more, Max Gomez has become a fixture in the New Mexico music scene. His debut album, Rule the World (New West Records), earned critical acclaim and launched a touring career that has taken him coast to coast across the U.S., into Canada, and throughout Western Europe.

In August of last year, Gomez released Memory Mountain, produced by Mark Howard. The album debuted at #1 on the Alt-Country Radio Char. His interim EP, Me and Joe has surpassed five million streams on Spotify alone. Praised by Rolling Stone and No Depression as an emerging voice in Americana, Memory Mountain affirms that distinction with depth and charm.

Judging by the company he keeps—and the work he continues to create—Max Gomez remains one of Americana’s most compelling and authentic voices.

In three decades plus, Howe Gelb has managed to mash elements of erosion rock, de-composition, crunchy & western, something close to blues, punk snark, lo-fi hi-fi, pseudo jazz, gospel a-choir-ing, semi-standard piano standards and a side swipe of Andalusian gypsy flamenco.

All proceeds go to paying the Performers and Supporting Live Music.

Whiskey Creek Zócalo

11786 HWY 180 East. Arenas Valley, NM \wczocalo@gmail.com/ 575-388-1266

Tickets & Info: https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com/

