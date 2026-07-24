Levitt AMP Truth or Consequences Music Series Presents The Fretliners
Levitt AMP Truth or Consequences Music Series Presents The Fretliners
Sweeping both the Telluride Bluegrass and RockyGrass band competitions in 2023, the Fretliners music leans into the tradition of acoustic string instruments but reaches well beyond genre, resonating with listeners through honesty and craft.
The Levitt AMP Truth or Consequences Music Series continues through October 22, 2026. MainStreet Truth or Consequences, with support from the Levitt Family Foundation, is putting on a concert series featuring a variety of genres of music. Food trucks and vendors will add to the fun and family-friendly experience.
Ralph Edwards Park
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
MainStreet Truth or Consequences
(575) 208-4093
director@torcmainstreet.org
Artist Group Info
The Fretliners
Fretliners@gmail.com
Ralph Edwards Park
199 N. Cedar StreetTRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, New Mexico 87901
575-894-6673
torcclerk@torcnm.org