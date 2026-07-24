Levitt AMP Truth or Consequences Music Series Presents Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience

For 40+ years, 8th generation Louisiana Creole and two-time Grammy award-winning artist Terrance Simien has been shattering the myths and misinformation about what his traditional Zydeco roots music is, and what it is not. Come out to hear Black American Roots music borne of the African American / Black and mixed-race French speaking Creoles of south Louisiana.

The Levitt AMP Truth or Consequences Music Series continues through October 22, 2026, MainStreet Truth or Consequences, with support from the Levitt Family Foundation, is putting on a concert series featuring a variety of genres of music. Food trucks and vendors will add to the fun and family-friendly experience.