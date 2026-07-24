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Levitt AMP Truth or Consequences Music Series Presents Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience

Levitt AMP Truth or Consequences Music Series Presents Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience

For 40+ years, 8th generation Louisiana Creole and two-time Grammy award-winning artist Terrance Simien has been shattering the myths and misinformation about what his traditional Zydeco roots music is, and what it is not. Come out to hear Black American Roots music borne of the African American / Black and mixed-race French speaking Creoles of south Louisiana.

The Levitt AMP Truth or Consequences Music Series continues through October 22, 2026, MainStreet Truth or Consequences, with support from the Levitt Family Foundation, is putting on a concert series featuring a variety of genres of music. Food trucks and vendors will add to the fun and family-friendly experience.

Ralph Edwards Park
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

MainStreet Truth or Consequences
(575) 208-4093
director@torcmainstreet.org
https://www.torcmainstreet.org/

Artist Group Info

Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience
ginalkelley@gmail.com
https://www.terrancesimien.com/
Ralph Edwards Park
199 N. Cedar Street
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, New Mexico 87901
575-894-6673
torcclerk@torcnm.org
https://sierracountynewmexico.info/venue/ralph-edwards-park/