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Levitt AMP Truth or Consequences Music Series Presents HuDost

Levitt AMP Truth or Consequences Music Series Presents HuDost

HuDost is an electric-folk, Americana, world rock ensemble whose albums have ranked on the Billboard and folk charts (in the top 5 Canada and top 10 USA). Currently touring internationally, their performances are “enchanting, moving, wild, and inspiring, while infused with humor!”

The Levitt AMP Truth or Consequences Music Series continues through October 22, 2026. MainStreet Truth or Consequences, with support from the Levitt Family Foundation, is putting on a concert series featuring a variety of genres of music. Food trucks and vendors will add to the fun and family-friendly experience.

Ralph Edwards Park
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

MainStreet Truth or Consequences
(575) 208-4093
director@torcmainstreet.org
https://www.torcmainstreet.org/

Artist Group Info

Hu Dost
ginalkelley@gmail.com
https://www.hudost.com/
Ralph Edwards Park
199 N. Cedar Street
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, New Mexico 87901
575-894-6673
torcclerk@torcnm.org
https://sierracountynewmexico.info/venue/ralph-edwards-park/