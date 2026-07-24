Levitt AMP Truth or Consequences Music Series Presents HuDost
Levitt AMP Truth or Consequences Music Series Presents HuDost
HuDost is an electric-folk, Americana, world rock ensemble whose albums have ranked on the Billboard and folk charts (in the top 5 Canada and top 10 USA). Currently touring internationally, their performances are “enchanting, moving, wild, and inspiring, while infused with humor!”
The Levitt AMP Truth or Consequences Music Series continues through October 22, 2026. MainStreet Truth or Consequences, with support from the Levitt Family Foundation, is putting on a concert series featuring a variety of genres of music. Food trucks and vendors will add to the fun and family-friendly experience.
Ralph Edwards Park
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
MainStreet Truth or Consequences
(575) 208-4093
director@torcmainstreet.org
Artist Group Info
Hu Dost
ginalkelley@gmail.com
Ralph Edwards Park
199 N. Cedar StreetTRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, New Mexico 87901
575-894-6673
torcclerk@torcnm.org