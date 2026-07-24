Levitt AMP Truth or Consequences Music Series Presents Future Joy

Combining the best of Funk, House, Bass, Pop, Drum & Bass, Hip-Hop, Techno, Jazz, Dubstep, and beyond, Future Joy delivers a boundary-breaking sound that turns every set into an explosive, joyful experience.

The Levitt AMP Truth or Consequences Music Series continues through October 22, 2026, MainStreet Truth or Consequences, with support from the Levitt Family Foundation, is putting on a concert series featuring a variety of genres of music. Food trucks and vendors will add to the fun and family-friendly experience.

