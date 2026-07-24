Levitt AMP Truth or Consequences Music Series Presents Future Joy
Levitt AMP Truth or Consequences Music Series Presents Future Joy
Combining the best of Funk, House, Bass, Pop, Drum & Bass, Hip-Hop, Techno, Jazz, Dubstep, and beyond, Future Joy delivers a boundary-breaking sound that turns every set into an explosive, joyful experience.
The Levitt AMP Truth or Consequences Music Series continues through October 22, 2026, MainStreet Truth or Consequences, with support from the Levitt Family Foundation, is putting on a concert series featuring a variety of genres of music. Food trucks and vendors will add to the fun and family-friendly experience.
Ralph Edwards Park
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
MainStreet Truth or Consequences
(575) 208-4093
director@torcmainstreet.org
Artist Group Info
Future Joy
FutureJoy@FutureJoyMusic.com
Ralph Edwards Park
199 N. Cedar StreetTRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, New Mexico 87901
575-894-6673
torcclerk@torcnm.org