Levitt AMP Truth or Consequences Music Series Presents Flagship Romance + The Rough & Tumble
Levitt AMP Truth or Consequences Music Series Presents Flagship Romance + The Rough & Tumble
Flagship Romance is an unforgettable alternative folk duo known for their breathtaking vocal harmonies, inspired songwriting, dynamic live show, and a remarkable on and off-stage chemistry. Co-headliners The Rough & Tumble are known for their magnetic harmonies, heartfelt songwriting and unmistakable on-stage chemistry.
MainStreet Truth or Consequences, with support from the Levitt Family Foundation, is putting on a concert series featuring a variety of genres of music. Food trucks and vendors will add to the fun and family-friendly experience.
Ralph Edwards Park
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
MainStreet Truth or Consequences
(575) 208-4093
director@torcmainstreet.org
Artist Group Info
Flagship Romance
flagshipromance@gmail.com
Ralph Edwards Park
199 N. Cedar StreetTRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, New Mexico 87901
575-894-6673
torcclerk@torcnm.org