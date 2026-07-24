Levitt AMP Truth or Consequences Music Series Presents Flagship Romance + The Rough & Tumble

Flagship Romance is an unforgettable alternative folk duo known for their breathtaking vocal harmonies, inspired songwriting, dynamic live show, and a remarkable on and off-stage chemistry. Co-headliners The Rough & Tumble are known for their magnetic harmonies, heartfelt songwriting and unmistakable on-stage chemistry.

MainStreet Truth or Consequences, with support from the Levitt Family Foundation, is putting on a concert series featuring a variety of genres of music. Food trucks and vendors will add to the fun and family-friendly experience.