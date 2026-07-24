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Levitt AMP Truth or Consequences Music Series Presents Flagship Romance + The Rough & Tumble

Levitt AMP Truth or Consequences Music Series Presents Flagship Romance + The Rough & Tumble

Flagship Romance is an unforgettable alternative folk duo known for their breathtaking vocal harmonies, inspired songwriting, dynamic live show, and a remarkable on and off-stage chemistry. Co-headliners The Rough & Tumble are known for their magnetic harmonies, heartfelt songwriting and unmistakable on-stage chemistry.

MainStreet Truth or Consequences, with support from the Levitt Family Foundation, is putting on a concert series featuring a variety of genres of music. Food trucks and vendors will add to the fun and family-friendly experience.

Ralph Edwards Park
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

MainStreet Truth or Consequences
(575) 208-4093
director@torcmainstreet.org
https://www.torcmainstreet.org/

Artist Group Info

Flagship Romance
flagshipromance@gmail.com
https://www.flagshipromance.com/
Ralph Edwards Park
199 N. Cedar Street
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, New Mexico 87901
575-894-6673
torcclerk@torcnm.org
https://sierracountynewmexico.info/venue/ralph-edwards-park/