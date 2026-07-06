LDSP Observing

Each month on the Saturday closest to the third quarter Moon we open the Leasburg Dam observatory to the public. Members from the Astronomical Society of Las Cruces operate the 16" Meade SCT and typically one or more telescopes just outside the observatory. With the Moon being below the horizon and a clear sky you can see the Milky Way galaxy just by looking up. Through the telescopes you can see nebulae, globular clusters, planetary nebulae, and far away galaxies.