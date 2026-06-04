LDSP Observing

Each month on the Saturday closest to the third quarter Moon we open the Leasburg Dam observatory to the public. Members from the Astronomical Society of Las Cruces operate the 16" Meade SCT and typically one or more telescopes just outside the observatory. With the Moon being below the horizon and a clear sky you can see the Milky Way galaxy just by looking up. Through the telescopes you can see nebulae, globular clusters, planetary nebulae, and far away galaxies.

State Park parking fees apply,: For New Mexico state parks, residents enjoy free day-use access from October 1st to April 30th, while non-residents pay $10 year-round, and during the rest of the year, residents pay $5 for day-use.

