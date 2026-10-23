LCHS HOSA Vital for Voters - Free Health Screenings on Election Day
LCHS HOSA Vital for Voters - Free Health Screenings on Election Day
LCHS HOSA students are hosting convenient, free health screenings to the community, whether or not they are participating in the election. Our goal is to promote preventative health awareness while giving students interested in healthcare careers an opportunity to serve the community.
Las Cruces High School
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 3 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Las Cruces High School HOSA
Las Cruces High School
1750 El Paseo Rd.Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001