Latin Jazz Project at Mesilla Valley Jazz and Blues Society

The Latin Jazz Project, an ensemble made up of five local musicians, will take center stage at the Mesilla Valley Jazz and Blues Society’s August monthly gathering.

Led by Colin McAllister, the musicians of the Latin Jazz Project have performed together for five years. You can catch them performing at local venues, including as a frequent participant of the annual Mesilla Valley Jazz & Blues Festival.

Members include:

Colin McAllister, vibes

Carlos Barba, keys

Shawn Mahoney, guitar

Arnold Schnitzer, bass

Andy Smith, drums

Head over to Alma d’Arte Charter High School on Sunday, Aug. 16 for an evening of Latin jazz standards. Join MVJBS members at 6:30 p.m. for a social with live music following at 7 p.m. Remember to bring a dessert or appetizer to share with fellow attendees!

Tickets are $5 for MVJBS members, $10 for non-members and $2 for students. Purchase tickets at the door or ahead of time at www.mvjazzblues.net/monthly-gatherings.