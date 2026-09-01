Las Cruces Local Labor Art Build
Las Cruces Local Labor Art Build
Join us in creating beautiful protest artwork! In honor of Labor Day, the recently formed faculty union NMSU-NEA, along with NMSU-UE Graduate Workers, NEA-Las Cruces, and NEA-NM, invite community members, friends, and family to celebrate the history of labor and the contributions of working people through art. Local artists Steph Preciado-Shelton, Chris Bardey, and Chris Shelton-Preciado will be live screen printing, spray painting, and stenciling signs and patches that participants can personalize.
Plaza de Las Cruces
05:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
NMSU-NEA
nmsunea@gmail.com
Plaza de Las Cruces
100 North Main StreetLas Cruces, New Mexico 88001