Las Cruces Local Labor Art Build

Join us in creating beautiful protest artwork! In honor of Labor Day, the recently formed faculty union NMSU-NEA, along with NMSU-UE Graduate Workers, NEA-Las Cruces, and NEA-NM, invite community members, friends, and family to celebrate the history of labor and the contributions of working people through art. Local artists Steph Preciado-Shelton, Chris Bardey, and Chris Shelton-Preciado will be live screen printing, spray painting, and stenciling signs and patches that participants can personalize.