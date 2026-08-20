La Vina Harvest Wine Festival September 19 & 20 2026

Harvest Wine Festival at La Viña Winery!

Sip, savor, and celebrate the fall season!

Join us for an unforgettable weekend of wine, music, food, and fun at the La Viña Harvest Wine Festival, happening September 19 & 20, 2026, from 12 PM to 7 PM.

🍷 What’s waiting for you:

🍷 Taste 20+ delicious wines

✨ Food trucks & Art and Craft Vendors

🥂 Take home a souvenir wine glass

🎶 Live music and a festive atmosphere all weekend long

General Admission

Adults: $30

Includes a souvenir glass + 5 wine tastings OR one full glass of wine

Ages 12–20: $10

Children under 12: FREE

⭐ VIP EXPERIENCE — $100 per person

Adults only

Enjoy the ultimate Harvest Wine Festival experience, including:

🍷 Taste up to 20 wines

🍺 Craft beer

🍽️ Western Food & wine pairing

🚗 VIP parking

🎟️ Special VIP access to the festival

🪑 Exclusive VIP seating area

🍷 20% discount on all wines

🚻 Private restrooms

🥂 Souvenir 16 oz. glass

🥤 Soft drinks included

🚫 No pets allowed.

🚫 No outside food or alcohol allowed.

🚫 No children are allowed in the VIP area.

For tickets and more information, visit www.lavinawinery.com

Gather your family and friends and make it a weekend to remember!

4201 S. Highway 28, Anthony, NM