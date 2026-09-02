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La Semilla Community Farm Volunteer Days

La Semilla Community Farm Volunteer Days

La Semilla Community Farm now has volunteer days at the farm! Volunteer days take place on Tuesdays most weeks. Registration is required. You can register at this link. https://arcg.is/0GvbWm0 or visit our website for link as well.

If you have any questions about Volunteer Days or the Community Farm, please email farm@lasemillafoodcenter.org

La Semilla Community Farm
Every week through Dec 15, 2026.
Tuesday: 08:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Supported By

La Semilla Food Center
5758822393
info@lasemillafoodcenter.org
https://lasemillafoodcenter.org/
La Semilla Community Farm
350 Our Way Rd
Anthony, New Mexico 88021
5758822393
farm@lasemillafoodcenter.org
https://lasemillafoodcenter.org/