La Semilla Community Farm Volunteer Days
La Semilla Community Farm Volunteer Days
La Semilla Community Farm now has volunteer days at the farm! Volunteer days take place on Tuesdays most weeks. Registration is required. You can register at this link. https://arcg.is/0GvbWm0 or visit our website for link as well.
If you have any questions about Volunteer Days or the Community Farm, please email farm@lasemillafoodcenter.org
La Semilla Community Farm
Every week through Dec 15, 2026.
Tuesday: 08:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tuesday: 08:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Supported By
La Semilla Food Center
5758822393
info@lasemillafoodcenter.org
La Semilla Community Farm
350 Our Way RdAnthony, New Mexico 88021
5758822393
farm@lasemillafoodcenter.org