La Casa, Inc Annual Holiday Bazaar

Kick off your holiday shopping while supporting a vital community cause! The 35th Annual La Casa, Inc. Holiday Bazaar features over 100 local artisans and vendors offering handcrafted home decor, fine art, jewelry, seasonal gifts, and gourmet treats. Attendees can also enter grand raffles and participate in the Secret Santa envelope pull. 100% of event proceeds directly fund La Casa, Inc.’s domestic violence emergency shelter and support services.