La Casa, Inc Annual Holiday Bazaar
La Casa, Inc Annual Holiday Bazaar
Kick off your holiday shopping while supporting a vital community cause! The 35th Annual La Casa, Inc. Holiday Bazaar features over 100 local artisans and vendors offering handcrafted home decor, fine art, jewelry, seasonal gifts, and gourmet treats. Attendees can also enter grand raffles and participate in the Secret Santa envelope pull. 100% of event proceeds directly fund La Casa, Inc.’s domestic violence emergency shelter and support services.
Las Cruces Convention Center
$7 Single-Day Pass | $15 Weekend Pass | Children under 12 Free
04:30 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Dec 06, 2026.
Event Supported By
La Casa, Inc.
5755262819
gloriac@lacasainc.org
Las Cruces Convention Center