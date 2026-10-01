La Casa, Inc. Annual Candlelight Vigil

Each year, La Casa, Inc. hosts a Candlelight Vigil in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This powerful and heartfelt event brings together survivors, families, advocates, and community members to remember the lives lost to domestic violence and to uplift the strength and resilience of survivors.

🕯️ These evenings are a time for reflection, remembrance, and unity. As we light candles together, we shine a light on the impact of domestic violence and recommit ourselves to building a future where safety, dignity, and healing are possible for all.