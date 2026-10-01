La Casa, Inc. Annual Candlelight Vigil
La Casa, Inc. Annual Candlelight Vigil
Each year, La Casa, Inc. hosts a Candlelight Vigil in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This powerful and heartfelt event brings together survivors, families, advocates, and community members to remember the lives lost to domestic violence and to uplift the strength and resilience of survivors.
🕯️ These evenings are a time for reflection, remembrance, and unity. As we light candles together, we shine a light on the impact of domestic violence and recommit ourselves to building a future where safety, dignity, and healing are possible for all.
Mesilla Community Center
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
La Casa, Inc.
5755262819
gloriac@lacasainc.org
Mesilla Community Center
2251 Calle De SantiagoMesilla, New Mexico 89046