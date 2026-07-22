Jono Manson In Concert!

Singer-Songwriter/ Americana

Doors: 6pm • $12/adv.• $15/door

Jono Manson is a gifted Singer Songwriter who has collaborated with and played alongside Blues Traveler, KT Tunstall, Pete Seeger, T Bone Burnett, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Bo Diddley, Bruce Springsteen, Taj Mahal, Emmylou Harris, and Joan Baez (to name just a few). In 2024's Stars Enough To Guide Me, Manson started a brand-new chapter, continuing to forge his legacy one song at a time. The record featured collaborations with a slew of special guests — from GRAMMY-winner John Popper and American Idol finalist Crystal Bowersox to folk/Americana stalwart Eliza Gilkyson. Just released, his new album Family Dog continues this story, with no end in sight.

Manson's songs are diverse and genre-bending, drawing on roots, rock, soul, pop and country traditions as they paint vivid portraits of resilient characters standing tall in the face of time’s relentless march, and his performances are similarly determined, delivered with a passion and conviction that’s as honest as it is empathetic.

"From poignant poet to playful prankster, Jono Manson is a shining star in his own right." - No Depression Magazine

All proceeds go to paying the Performers and Supporting Live Music.

Whiskey Creek Zócalo

11786 HWY 180 East. Arenas Valley, NM \wczocalo@gmail.com/ 575-388-1266

Tickets & Info: https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com/

