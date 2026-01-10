Jazz and Blues Member Jam

Calling all Mesilla Valley Jazz and Blues Society members and friends! On Nov. 15, the MVJBS will host its annual Holiday Party and Jazz & Blues Jam for members and their guests!

The afternoon will start with a potluck at 2:30 p.m. at Alma D’Arte Charter High School, followed by brief society updates and the Jam Session at 3-4:30 p.m. Admission is FREE for members!

If you’re interested in jamming, preregister online using the Google Form linked below and let us know of your interest, your instrument, and the pieces you’re interested in playing with the house band, led by Miguel Torres. We can’t wait to celebrate with you!

Not a member yet? Sign up online now at https://www.mvjazzblues.net/membership.

Register here for the Jazz & Blues Jam! https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfuDRKdF5c8XmttzrH1WHdyvfuIoWqiqksIu5S3O1_XHLrXTw/viewform