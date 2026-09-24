Jay Buchanan

Modern Rock/ Singer Songwriter

Doors: 6pm • $22.50/Adv • $25/door

Jay Buchanan is one of the most commanding voice in modern rock — a singer, songwriter and performer whose voice bridges raw gospel fire, cinematic poetry and classic American soul. In 2008 he became the powerhouse voice and lyricist of the GRAMMY-nominated Rival Sons. Jay Buchanan has worked in film, appeared on recordings with a wide range of artists from Brandi Carlile and

Jason Isbell to The Bloody Beetroots and Massive Attack, and performs three songs in the recent 2025 film Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Now returning to his roots as a solo artist with a powerful narrative — a

testament to endurance, redemption, and the belief that a good song can sometimes be the truest form of resistance.

All proceeds go to paying the Performers and Supporting Live Music.

Whiskey Creek Zócalo

11786 HWY 180 East. Arenas Valley, NM \wczocalo@gmail.com/ 575-388-1266

Tickets & Info: https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com/

