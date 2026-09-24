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Jay Buchanan - Modern Rock/ Singer Songwriter

Jay Buchanan - Modern Rock/ Singer Songwriter

Jay Buchanan
Modern Rock/ Singer Songwriter
Doors: 6pm • $22.50/Adv • $25/door

Jay Buchanan is one of the most commanding voice in modern rock — a singer, songwriter and performer whose voice bridges raw gospel fire, cinematic poetry and classic American soul. In 2008 he became the powerhouse voice and lyricist of the GRAMMY-nominated Rival Sons. Jay Buchanan has worked in film, appeared on recordings with a wide range of artists from Brandi Carlile and
Jason Isbell to The Bloody Beetroots and Massive Attack, and performs three songs in the recent 2025 film Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.
Now returning to his roots as a solo artist with a powerful narrative — a
testament to endurance, redemption, and the belief that a good song can sometimes be the truest form of resistance.

All proceeds go to paying the Performers and Supporting Live Music.
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
11786 HWY 180 East. Arenas Valley, NM \wczocalo@gmail.com/ 575-388-1266
Tickets & Info: https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com/

Whiskey Creek Zócalo
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Whiskey Creek Zócalo
575-388-1266
wczocalo@gmail.com
https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com

Artist Group Info

wczocalo@gmail.com
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
11786 HWY 180 East
Silver City, New Mexico 88022
575-388-1266
wczocalo@gmail.com
https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com