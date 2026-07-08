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Inspira STEAM Academy Inaugural Community Event

Inspira STEAM Academy Inaugural Community Event

A brand-new educational journey is coming to our neighborhood! Join us for a special community gathering to celebrate the upcoming launch of Inspira STEAM Academy. Meet our team, learn about our bilingual kindergarten and first-grade programs, and see how we bring STEAM to life. Bring your family, meet your neighbors, and discover the future of learning right in your backyard!

Alma de Arte Charter High School. Inspira STEAM Academy will be located on the second floor.
07:45 PM - 07:45 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Inspira STEAM Academy
5753231724
jrivera-tapia@inspirasteamacademy.org
www.inspirasteamacademy.org

Artist Group Info

jrivera-tapia@inspirasteamacademy.org
Alma de Arte Charter High School. Inspira STEAM Academy will be located on the second floor.
402 W. Court Avenue
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88005