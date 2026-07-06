IMoA Members Showcase 2026: From Roots to Branches Opening Reception

The International Museum of Art is thrilled to celebrate its 4th annual members showcase, From Roots to Branches on Saturday, July 11 from 2-4 pm.

As “The People’s Museum” we are proudly supported by our members, who are helping us build a vibrant, diverse,and creative community. Our 2026 Members Showcase, From Roots to Branches will celebrate the talents of our members while highlighting their culture, heritage and family.

Culture and heritage live within us, around us and alongside us; it is part of what makes us unique, and what connects us. Expressions like the art we create or how our families gather are representations of how our culture is alive. We thank all of our participating members who have shared art about how their culture and family has shaped them. Additionally, our members had the opportunity to enter work in memoriam, sharing art from loved ones who have passed away.

From Roots to Branches proudly features art by: Al Miranda • Carmen Navar • Chris Grijalua Dale Taylor • Don Beene • Eliane Bryant • FWACATA • Ganna Art • Ika • Jean-Claude Linossi • Joanna Marie Overton Jodie Carcerano • Linda Armendariz • Lindsay Kronmiller • Lisa Magnano • Lizbeth Sánchez Pineda • Magda Thornton Michael Bray • Michele Stone • Percepticon Anomaly • Oscar M. Marquez • Treavor Pence

The memoriam portion features work by Bill Pence • Dawn Taylor • Hal Marcus • Ruthanna Droke

All are welcome at the Opening Reception on Saturday, July 11 from 2-4 pm. Proceeds of works sold in From Roots to Branches will benefit the artist and the IMoA. From Roots to Branches will be on view through July 26, 2026.

The International Museum of Art is dedicated to making art accessible to all, offering free admission, exhibitions of local artists, and a rich collection of regional and international artifacts. Thanks to the dedicated investment of our members and donors, we continue to foster cultural understanding and promote the visual arts in El Paso.

Visitor Information:

Address: 1211 Montana Ave,

El Paso, TX 79902

(accessible parking on Rio Grande & Brown St.)

Hours:

Thursday: 1:00–5:00 pm

Friday–Sunday: 12:00–5:00 pm

Monday–Wednesday: Closed

