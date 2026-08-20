Hometown Hope at Spotted Dog Brewery
Hometown Hope at Spotted Dog Brewery
Spotted Dog Brewery will donate 5% of beer sales during the week of August 24-30 to Tents to Rents, a fund-raiser that supports people living in Camp Hope as they move into stable and permanent housing. All you have to do to help end homelessness for someone is enjoy a great beer at Spotted Dog!
Spotted Dog Brewery
11:30 AM - 10:00 PM, every day through Aug 30, 2026.
Event Supported By
Tents to Rents
575-635-5832
tentstorents@gmail.com
Spotted Dog Brewery
2920 Avenida de MesillaLas Cruces, New Mexico 88005
575-650-2729
karmoo@att.net