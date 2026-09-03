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Hometown Hope at Milagro Coffee y Espresso

Hometown Hope at Milagro Coffee y Espresso

Milagro Coffee y Espresso will donate 10% of sales during the week of September 14-20 to Tents to Rents, a fund-raiser that supports people living in Camp Hope as they move into stable and permanent housing. All you have to do to help end homelessness for someone is enjoy a great coffee and snack at Milagro Coffee y Espresso!

Milagro Coffee y Espresso
06:30 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 20, 2026.

Event Supported By

Tents to Rents at the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope
575-635-5832
tentstorents@gmail.com
https://tentstorents.org/
Milagro Coffee y Espresso
1733 E University Avenue
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
https://www.milagrocoffeenm.com/