Hometown Hope at Milagro Coffee y Espresso
Hometown Hope at Milagro Coffee y Espresso
Milagro Coffee y Espresso will donate 10% of sales during the week of September 14-20 to Tents to Rents, a fund-raiser that supports people living in Camp Hope as they move into stable and permanent housing. All you have to do to help end homelessness for someone is enjoy a great coffee and snack at Milagro Coffee y Espresso!
Milagro Coffee y Espresso
06:30 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 20, 2026.
Event Supported By
Tents to Rents at the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope
575-635-5832
tentstorents@gmail.com
Milagro Coffee y Espresso
1733 E University AvenueLas Cruces, New Mexico 88001