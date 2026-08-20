Hometown Hope at Lorenzo's Italian Restaurant
Hometown Hope at Lorenzo's Italian Restaurant
Lorenzo's Italian Restaurant will da share of their profits during the week of August 31 - September 6 to Tents to Rents, a fund-raiser that supports people living in Camp Hope as they move into stable and permanent housing. All you have to do to help end homelessness for someone is enjoy a great meal at Lorenzo's! Be sure to tell them that you are there to support Tents to Rents!
Lorenzo's Italian Restaurant
11:00 AM - 09:00 PM, every day through Sep 06, 2026.
Event Supported By
Tents to Rents at the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope
575-635-5832
tentstorents@gmail.com
Lorenzo's Italian Restaurant
1753 E University AveLas Cruces, New Mexico 88001
575-521-3505