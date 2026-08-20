© 2026 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hometown Hope at Lorenzo's Italian Restaurant

Hometown Hope at Lorenzo's Italian Restaurant

Lorenzo's Italian Restaurant will da share of their profits during the week of August 31 - September 6 to Tents to Rents, a fund-raiser that supports people living in Camp Hope as they move into stable and permanent housing. All you have to do to help end homelessness for someone is enjoy a great meal at Lorenzo's! Be sure to tell them that you are there to support Tents to Rents!

Lorenzo's Italian Restaurant
11:00 AM - 09:00 PM, every day through Sep 06, 2026.

Event Supported By

Tents to Rents at the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope
575-635-5832
tentstorents@gmail.com
https://tentstorents.org/
Lorenzo's Italian Restaurant
1753 E University Ave
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88001
575-521-3505
https://www.lorenzositalian.com/