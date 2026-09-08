Hometown Hope at Little Toad Creek Brewery & Distillery
Hometown Hope at Little Toad Creek Brewery & Distillery
Little Toad Creek Brewery and Distillery will donate 5% of beer sales during the week of September 21-27 to Tents to Rents, a fund-raiser that supports people living in Camp Hope as they move into stable and permanent housing. All you have to do to help end homelessness for someone is enjoy a great beer at Little Toad Creek!
Little Toad Creek and Brewery Las Cruces
Free
11:30 AM - 10:00 PM, every day through Sep 27, 2026.
Event Supported By
Tents to Rents at the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope
575-635-5832
tentstorents@gmail.com
Little Toad Creek and Brewery Las Cruces
119 N Main StLas Cruces, New Mexico 88001
(575) 556-9934
info@littletoadcreek.com