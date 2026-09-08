Hometown Hope at Indulgence Bakery and Cafe
Hometown Hope at Indulgence Bakery and Cafe
Indulgence Bakery and Cafe will donate 5% of beverage sales during the week of September 21-27 to Tents to Rents, a fund-raiser that supports people living in Camp Hope as they move into stable and permanent housing. All you have to do to help end homelessness for someone is enjoy a great beverage (and while you are at it, a great pastry or meal) at Indulgence Bakery and Café!
Indulgence Bakery and Cafe
Free
08:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Sep 27, 2026.
Event Supported By
Tents to Rents at the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope
575-635-5832
tentstorents@gmail.com
Indulgence Bakery and Cafe
2665 South Main StreetLas Cruces, New Mexico 88005
575-523-1572