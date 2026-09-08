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Hometown Hope at Indulgence Bakery and Cafe

Hometown Hope at Indulgence Bakery and Cafe

Indulgence Bakery and Cafe will donate 5% of beverage sales during the week of September 21-27 to Tents to Rents, a fund-raiser that supports people living in Camp Hope as they move into stable and permanent housing. All you have to do to help end homelessness for someone is enjoy a great beverage (and while you are at it, a great pastry or meal) at Indulgence Bakery and Café!

Indulgence Bakery and Cafe
Free
08:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Sep 27, 2026.

Event Supported By

Tents to Rents at the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope
575-635-5832
tentstorents@gmail.com
https://tentstorents.org/
Indulgence Bakery and Cafe
2665 South Main Street
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88005
575-523-1572
https://indulgencebakerycafe.com/