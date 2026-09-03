Hometown Hope at Icebox Brewing Company (3231 N. Main Location only)
Hometown Hope at Icebox Brewing Company (3231 N. Main Location only)
Icebox Brewing Company, 3231 N. Main, will donate 5% of sales during the week of September 7-13 to Tents to Rents, a fund-raiser that supports people living in Camp Hope as they move into stable and permanent housing. All you have to do to help end homelessness for someone is enjoy a great time at Icebox!
IceBox Brewing Co.
11:30 AM - 09:00 PM, every day through Sep 13, 2026.
Event Supported By
Tents to Rents at the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope
575-635-5832
tentstorents@gmail.com
IceBox Brewing Co.
2825 W Picacho Ave.Las Cruces, New Mexico 88007