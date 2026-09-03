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Hometown Hope at Icebox Brewing Company (3231 N. Main Location only)

Hometown Hope at Icebox Brewing Company (3231 N. Main Location only)

Icebox Brewing Company, 3231 N. Main, will donate 5% of sales during the week of September 7-13 to Tents to Rents, a fund-raiser that supports people living in Camp Hope as they move into stable and permanent housing. All you have to do to help end homelessness for someone is enjoy a great time at Icebox!

IceBox Brewing Co.
11:30 AM - 09:00 PM, every day through Sep 13, 2026.

Event Supported By

Tents to Rents at the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope
575-635-5832
tentstorents@gmail.com
https://tentstorents.org/
IceBox Brewing Co.
2825 W Picacho Ave.
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88007