Hometown Hope at Grounded
Hometown Hope at Grounded
Grounded has donated to Tents to Rents! Please enjoy the food, drink, and hospitality at Grounded to say thanks for supporting people living in Camp Hope as they move into stable and permanent housing.
Grounded
07:00 AM - 09:00 PM, every day through Sep 12, 2026.
Event Supported By
Tents to Rents at the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope
575-635-5832
tentstorents@gmail.com
Grounded
300 North Main StreetLas Cruces, New Mexico 88001
(575) 571-4047
Contact@thegroundedlounge.com