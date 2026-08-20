Hometown Hope at Alma's Kitchen
Hometown Hope at Alma's Kitchen
Alma's Kitchen will donate 10% of sales during the week of August 24-30 to Tents to Rents, a fund-raiser that supports people living in Camp Hope as they move into stable and permanent housing. All you have to do to help end homelessness for someone is enjoy a great meal at Alma's Kitchen!
Alma's Kitchen
08:30 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Aug 30, 2026.
Event Supported By
Tents to Rents at the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope
575-635-5832
tentstorents@gmail.com
Alma's Kitchen
1420 Frenger St Mall, NMSULas Cruces, New Mexico 88003
575-635-5832
tentstorents@gmail.com