Heart of the Community Fest
Heart of the Community Fest
Join us for our Heart of the Community Festival out at Wanabe Farms Juky 4th weekend. Starting July 3rd, we have a concert featuring Era Snow, Papayas con Chile, and Rock Bottom String Band. Then, on July 4th, we start at 11am with a pop-up market and anti-authoritarian and de-colonial workshops throughout the day culminating in an anti-fascist Battle of the Bands. Workshops include: Parental Education Rights in Public Schools; Civil Resistance; Immigration and New Mexico; Public Comment Workshop; Isreal and Scholasticide; and a Public Observer Training.
Wanabe Farms
$10 per day or $15 for both days
07:00 PM - 01:00 AM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Wanabe Farms
206 Wanabe RoadMesquite, New Mexico 88048