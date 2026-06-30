Heart of the Community Fest

Join us for our Heart of the Community Festival out at Wanabe Farms Juky 4th weekend. Starting July 3rd, we have a concert featuring Era Snow, Papayas con Chile, and Rock Bottom String Band. Then, on July 4th, we start at 11am with a pop-up market and anti-authoritarian and de-colonial workshops throughout the day culminating in an anti-fascist Battle of the Bands. Workshops include: Parental Education Rights in Public Schools; Civil Resistance; Immigration and New Mexico; Public Comment Workshop; Isreal and Scholasticide; and a Public Observer Training.