Guest Speaker Dr Joe Lewels author of The Soul Trap - Saturday June 6th Chapter Meeting at the Branigan Library 11am

Dr. Joe Lewels is the guest speaker at the Mufon Chapter meeting this Saturday June 6th at 11am at the Branigan Library in Las Cruses. He will be discussing his book The Soul Trap. It explores the theory that Earth is an extraterrestrial prison where multidimensional beings use the reincarnation cycle to harvest and trap human souls.

Lewels served as a Captain in the US Army Corps of Engineers and as a reconnaissance pilot in the Republic of South Vietnam in 1967-1968. He was awarded the bronze star and the air medal with oak-leaf clusters for his service in combat.

He holds a Ph.D. in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of Missouri, an M.S. in Education from Troy State University, and a B.A. in Journalism from Texas Western College. He was certified as a hypnotherapist by the American Board of Hypnotherapy in 1995.

From 1993 until 2000, Lewels served as Assistant State Director for West Texas and Southern New Mexico for the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON). He regularly contributed to the MUFON Journal and spoke at many MUFON conferences and numerous international conferences in the United States and abroad.

MUFON membership is not required. Enjoy inspiring thought-provoking discussions regarding aerial phenomena and other high strangeness with like-minded individuals.

