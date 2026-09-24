© 2026 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Great Lake Swimmers - Indie-Folk Americana

Great Lake Swimmers - Indie-Folk Americana

Great Lake Swimmers
Indie-Folk Americana
Doors: 6pm • $15/adv • $20/door

Dubbed a "national treasure" by the CBC, Canadian indie-folk staples Great Lake Swimmers deliver a masterclass in quiet, haunting beauty. Led by singer-songwriter Tony Dekker’s warm, honeyed vocals and minimalist acoustic picking, the band merges rural ambiance with timeless Americana. Having earned Polaris Music Prize shortlists and multiple Juno nominations, the band continues to captivate global audiences with an uncompromised, living wall of acoustic sound.

All proceeds go to paying the Performers and Supporting Live Music.
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
11786 HWY 180 East. Arenas Valley, NM \wczocalo@gmail.com/ 575-388-1266
Tickets & Info: https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com/

Whiskey Creek Zócalo
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Whiskey Creek Zócalo
575-388-1266
wczocalo@gmail.com
https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com

Artist Group Info

wczocalo@gmail.com
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
11786 HWY 180 East
Silver City, New Mexico 88022
575-388-1266
wczocalo@gmail.com
https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com