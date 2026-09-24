Great Lake Swimmers

Indie-Folk Americana

Doors: 6pm • $15/adv • $20/door

Dubbed a "national treasure" by the CBC, Canadian indie-folk staples Great Lake Swimmers deliver a masterclass in quiet, haunting beauty. Led by singer-songwriter Tony Dekker’s warm, honeyed vocals and minimalist acoustic picking, the band merges rural ambiance with timeless Americana. Having earned Polaris Music Prize shortlists and multiple Juno nominations, the band continues to captivate global audiences with an uncompromised, living wall of acoustic sound.

All proceeds go to paying the Performers and Supporting Live Music.

Whiskey Creek Zócalo

11786 HWY 180 East. Arenas Valley, NM \wczocalo@gmail.com/ 575-388-1266

Tickets & Info: https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com/

