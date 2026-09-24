Great Lake Swimmers - Indie-Folk Americana
Great Lake Swimmers - Indie-Folk Americana
Great Lake Swimmers
Indie-Folk Americana
Doors: 6pm • $15/adv • $20/door
Dubbed a "national treasure" by the CBC, Canadian indie-folk staples Great Lake Swimmers deliver a masterclass in quiet, haunting beauty. Led by singer-songwriter Tony Dekker’s warm, honeyed vocals and minimalist acoustic picking, the band merges rural ambiance with timeless Americana. Having earned Polaris Music Prize shortlists and multiple Juno nominations, the band continues to captivate global audiences with an uncompromised, living wall of acoustic sound.
All proceeds go to paying the Performers and Supporting Live Music.
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
11786 HWY 180 East. Arenas Valley, NM \wczocalo@gmail.com/ 575-388-1266
Tickets & Info: https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com/
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
575-388-1266
wczocalo@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
wczocalo@gmail.com
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
11786 HWY 180 EastSilver City, New Mexico 88022
575-388-1266
wczocalo@gmail.com