LAS CRUCES, N.M. — GET INTO DRAG takes over the Rio Grande Theatre on October 3rd with free drag films during the day, and a late night adults only drag show at night. Enjoy vending and concessions all day long at the beautifully restored Rio Grande Theatre in the heart of downtown Las Cruces.

Keep the party going after Pride on the Plaza concludes with a late night adults only drag show featuring performances by Cece TV, Jordan Mathhew, Matchboxx, Mary Jess, Khaotica, Sno Price, Lavish Lyra, and Dr. Lucky. Hosted by Dr. Lucky & Cece TV.

Late Night Drag Show 10 pm; Doors at 9:30 pm

GA $20

VIP $35 (guaranteed seating in first three rows & give aways)

https://www.riograndetheatre.org/events/getintodrag2026/

GET INTO DRAG is an Official Event for the SNM Pride VIP EXPERIENCE. More information about the VIP Experience and Pride on the Plaza at www.snmpride.org