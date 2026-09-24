Saturday, October 3

Gary Farmer & the Troublemakers

Blues, Roots, Americana

Doors: 6pm • $20/ adv • $25/door

Limited Fist Come Seating

Legendary actor, activist and musician Gary Farmer and his band join us for an intimate evening. From the silver screen to the blues festival stage, Gary Farmer remains one of the most vital and charismatic figures in modern Indigenous arts. Fronting his long-running outfit, The Troublemakers, Farmer swaps scripts for an analog blues harmonica to deliver a rich tapestry of Americana, roots rock, and deep-pocket blues. Capturing top honors like Best Americana Album at the New Mexico Music Awards, Gary Farmer delivers an authentic, soul-stirring sonic experience that bridges generations.

All proceeds go to paying the Performers and Supporting Live Music.

Whiskey Creek Zócalo

11786 HWY 180 East. Arenas Valley, NM \wczocalo@gmail.com/ 575-388-1266

Tickets & Info: https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com/

