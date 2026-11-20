Fundraiser at Light Art Space Gallery for the 12th Red Paint Powwow coming up in January!
Fundraiser at Light Art Space Gallery for the 12th Red Paint Powwow coming up in January!
A Chiricahua Native cultural event fundraiser supporting the upcoming January 23rd and 24th Red Paint Powwow! Enjoy Mountain Horse Singers, Native flute, an art sale, and TGI Frybread.
Light Art Space Gallery
$25-$50
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Chiricahua Apache National Foundation
575-534-1379
info@chiricahuaapachenation.org
Light Art Space Gallery
209 W BroadwaySilver City, New Mexico 88061
(520) 240-7075