FRED EAGLESMITH / Full Band!

Alternative Country, Folk, & Roots Rock

Saturday, November 28

Doors: 6pm • $50/adv

Limited First Come Seating

Fred Eaglesmith has played them all; from television’s The Late Show with David Letterman to the legendary Grand Ole Opry in Nashville to the refined acoustics of the Lincoln Center, but this fall, Canada’s most uncompromising troubadour brings his whip-smart songwriting to Whiskey Creek Zócalo!

A prolific veteran with more than 25 albums to his name, Eaglesmith is widely regarded as one of roots music's most vital, uncompromising poets. His raw, cynical, and sharply witty songs—frequently exploring the worlds of down-and-out characters, failing farms, passing trains, and broken-down old tractors—have earned him a rabid cult following . His songs and have been covered by country legends like Miranda Lambert, Toby Keith, and Alan Jackson.

All proceeds go to paying the Performers and Supporting Live Music.

Whiskey Creek Zócalo

11786 HWY 180 East. Arenas Valley, NM \wczocalo@gmail.com/ 575-388-1266

Tickets & Info: https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com/

