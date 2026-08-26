Franciscan Festival of Fine Arts
Franciscan Festival of Fine Arts
Celebrate creativity and community at the Franciscan Festival of Fine Arts at Holy Cross Retreat Center during Labor Day Weekend! Join us for southern New Mexico's premier arts event, featuring more than 100 talented artists showcasing fine art, handcrafted jewelry, pottery, woodwork, photography, textiles, and more. Enjoy delicious food, live entertainment, and a silent auction in the peaceful beauty of our Franciscan retreat grounds. Whether you're searching for unique gifts, supporting local artists, or simply enjoying a day of inspiration, the Franciscan Festival of Fine Arts offers something for everyone. Come and explore the best of Southern New Mexico! Saturday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm and Sunday 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Holy Cross Retreat Center
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 06, 2026.
Event Supported By
Holy Cross Retreat Center
575 524 3688
director@holycrossretreat.ort
Holy Cross Retreat Center
600 Holy Cross Road,Mesilla Park, New Mexico 88047
575 524 3688
director@holycrossretreat.org