Celebrate creativity and community at the Franciscan Festival of Fine Arts at Holy Cross Retreat Center during Labor Day Weekend! Join us for southern New Mexico's premier arts event, featuring more than 100 talented artists showcasing fine art, handcrafted jewelry, pottery, woodwork, photography, textiles, and more. Enjoy delicious food, live entertainment, and a silent auction in the peaceful beauty of our Franciscan retreat grounds. Whether you're searching for unique gifts, supporting local artists, or simply enjoying a day of inspiration, the Franciscan Festival of Fine Arts offers something for everyone. Come and explore the best of Southern New Mexico! Saturday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm and Sunday 10:00 am - 4:00 pm