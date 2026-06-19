Fine Art Flea Market - Reggae on the plaza - Downtown Las Cruces, New Mexico
Fine Art Flea Market - Reggae on the plaza - Downtown Las Cruces, New Mexico
Navajo woman owned and operated monthly art walk in downtown Las Cruces, New Mexico. Curated by Shawna, Saba and daughter Patience along with friends and family. This month will highlight the Irie sounds of Reggae music! Local artists, Food trucks, restaurants breweries and art galleries will be open for everyone of all ages to enjoy! Free event all ages 5-10pm
100 Main Street Plaza De Las Cruces!
Thank you
Plaza de Las Cruces
Free
05:00 PM - 10:01 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Arrowsoul LLC
5057373278
sdayish@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
SABA
sabawear@gmail.com
Plaza de Las Cruces
100 North Main StreetLas Cruces, New Mexico 88001