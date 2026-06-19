Fine Art Flea Market - Reggae on the plaza - Downtown Las Cruces, New Mexico

Navajo woman owned and operated monthly art walk in downtown Las Cruces, New Mexico. Curated by Shawna, Saba and daughter Patience along with friends and family. This month will highlight the Irie sounds of Reggae music! Local artists, Food trucks, restaurants breweries and art galleries will be open for everyone of all ages to enjoy! Free event all ages 5-10pm

100 Main Street Plaza De Las Cruces!

Thank you