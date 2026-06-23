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Film and Discussion: Save Big Bend: The River and The Wall

Film and Discussion: Save Big Bend: The River and The Wall

Film Screening: Save Big Bend: The River and The Wall documents the US-Mexican border before construction of a border wall and explores its impacts on immigration, public lands, wildlife, landowners and border security.

A panel discussion with residents of The Big Bend region will follow.

First Christian Church
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Federation of Democratic Women of Dona Ana county
fdwdac@gmail.com
https://fdwdac.org/
First Christian Church
1809 El Paseo
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88005