Film and Discussion: Save Big Bend: The River and The Wall
Film and Discussion: Save Big Bend: The River and The Wall
Film Screening: Save Big Bend: The River and The Wall documents the US-Mexican border before construction of a border wall and explores its impacts on immigration, public lands, wildlife, landowners and border security.
A panel discussion with residents of The Big Bend region will follow.
First Christian Church
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Federation of Democratic Women of Dona Ana county
fdwdac@gmail.com
First Christian Church
1809 El PaseoLas Cruces, New Mexico 88005