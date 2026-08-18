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FAUST: Live score by INVINCIBLE CZARS

FAUST: Live score by INVINCIBLE CZARS

Faust (1926), F.W. Murnau’s silent masterpiece, turns 100 this year, and we’re marking the occasion the way it deserves. Gösta Ekman stars as the alchemist who trades everything for power to save his village, with Emil Jannings as the demon Mephisto who makes the offer.

Performing the score live is the Invincible Czars, an Austin-based arts-rock band known for original soundtracks written specifically for silent horror films. This isn’t a recorded score. It’s a live band, in the room, playing alongside the film.

📅 Wednesday, August 26
🕢 7:30 PM
🎟️ $20 General / $18 Members

Fountain Theatre
$20 General / $18 Members
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mesilla Valley Film Society
8579282318
mvfs.office@gmail.com
www.mesillavalleyfilm.org

Artist Group Info

Invincible Czars
invincibleczars@gmail.com
https://invincibleczars.com/
Fountain Theatre
2469 Calle De Guadalupe, Mesilla
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88046
(575) 524-8287
info@mesillavalleyfilm.org
https://www.mesillavalleyfilm.org/