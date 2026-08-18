FAUST: Live score by INVINCIBLE CZARS

Faust (1926), F.W. Murnau’s silent masterpiece, turns 100 this year, and we’re marking the occasion the way it deserves. Gösta Ekman stars as the alchemist who trades everything for power to save his village, with Emil Jannings as the demon Mephisto who makes the offer.

Performing the score live is the Invincible Czars, an Austin-based arts-rock band known for original soundtracks written specifically for silent horror films. This isn’t a recorded score. It’s a live band, in the room, playing alongside the film.

📅 Wednesday, August 26

🕢 7:30 PM

🎟️ $20 General / $18 Members