Faust 100th Anniversary with The Invincible Czars Live
Faust 100th Anniversary with The Invincible Czars Live
One night only, Faust (1926), F.W. Murnau's silent masterpiece starring Gösta Ekman as the alchemist who trades everything for power to save his village, with Emil Jannings as the demon Mephisto. Performing the score live on stage, is the Invincible Czars, an Austin-based arts-rock band known for original soundtracks written specifically for silent horror films.
Fountain Theatre
$18-$20
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Mesilla Valley Film Society
5755248287
info@mesillavalleyfilm.org
Artist Group Info
The Invincible Czars
invincibleczars@gmail.com
Fountain Theatre
2469 Calle De Guadalupe, MesillaLas Cruces, New Mexico 88046
(575) 524-8287
info@mesillavalleyfilm.org