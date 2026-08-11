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Faust 100th Anniversary with The Invincible Czars Live

Faust 100th Anniversary with The Invincible Czars Live

One night only, Faust (1926), F.W. Murnau's silent masterpiece starring Gösta Ekman as the alchemist who trades everything for power to save his village, with Emil Jannings as the demon Mephisto. Performing the score live on stage, is the Invincible Czars, an Austin-based arts-rock band known for original soundtracks written specifically for silent horror films.

Fountain Theatre
$18-$20
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Mesilla Valley Film Society
5755248287
info@mesillavalleyfilm.org
https://mesillavalleyfilm.org/

Artist Group Info

The Invincible Czars
invincibleczars@gmail.com
https://invincibleczars.com/
Fountain Theatre
2469 Calle De Guadalupe, Mesilla
Las Cruces, New Mexico 88046
(575) 524-8287
info@mesillavalleyfilm.org
https://www.mesillavalleyfilm.org/