The Center for Spiritual Living is having a Fall Sidewalk Sale fundraiser with fall clothing, jackets, sweaters, boots, purses, fall décor, Halloween decorations, and baked goods.

We are still in need of donations to help make this fundraiser a success!

We’re looking for:

🍁 Fall clothing

🧥 Jackets & sweaters

🥾 Boots

👜 Purses

🎃 Fall & Halloween décor

🧁 Baked goods

Donation Drop-Off Times:

Monday: 1:30–5 PM

Tuesday: 9–11:30 AM

Wednesday: 1–5 PM

Thursday: 9 AM–1 PM

The last day to drop off donations will be next Thursday, September 24th.

PLUS our final Friday drop-off:

Friday, September 18: 11 AM–2 PM

Please bring items that are clean, in good condition, and ready to sell.

Take a peek through your closets and fall decorations—you may have just what we need! Every donation helps support our Center and makes this community fundraiser possible. 💛

