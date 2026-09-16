Fall Sidewalk Sale
Fall Sidewalk Sale
The Center for Spiritual Living is having a Fall Sidewalk Sale fundraiser with fall clothing, jackets, sweaters, boots, purses, fall décor, Halloween decorations, and baked goods.
We are still in need of donations to help make this fundraiser a success!
We’re looking for:
🍁 Fall clothing
🧥 Jackets & sweaters
🥾 Boots
👜 Purses
🎃 Fall & Halloween décor
🧁 Baked goods
Donation Drop-Off Times:
Monday: 1:30–5 PM
Tuesday: 9–11:30 AM
Wednesday: 1–5 PM
Thursday: 9 AM–1 PM
The last day to drop off donations will be next Thursday, September 24th.
PLUS our final Friday drop-off:
Friday, September 18: 11 AM–2 PM
Please bring items that are clean, in good condition, and ready to sell.
Take a peek through your closets and fall decorations—you may have just what we need! Every donation helps support our Center and makes this community fundraiser possible. 💛