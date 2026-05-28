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Emo Kids LIVE! - Full Band

Emo Kids LIVE! - Full Band

Emo Kids
LIVE! Full Band
Friday, June 26
Doors: 6pm • $18/adv • $22/door

DANCE PARTY! Many people in our lives may have been hoping emo was just a phase, but even if it went dormant for some, it never left us. Now, it feels as if emo is getting stronger than ever and the Emo Kids is committed to keeping it alive for coming generations.

EMO KIDS isn’t just an emo night — it’s a full-throttle, scream-at-the-top-of-your-lungs, crowd-controlled celebration of the songs that raised us.

Headlined by the Los Angeles–based Emo Kids band with seasoned members from Warped Tour, what sets this show apart is simple: They play your favorite emo anthems live, and as close to album-perfect as possible — with full instrumentation, all the details, and all the backing-tracks — while delivering hours of nonstop, high-energy performance. From poppy to heavy, and even some surprises, this show is an emo roller coaster!

But this isn’t just a concert. It’s interactive chaos in the best way:

All proceeds go to paying the Performers and Supporting Live Music.
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
11786 HWY 180 East. Arenas Valley, NM \wczocalo@gmail.com/ 575-388-1266
Tickets & Info: https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com/

Whiskey Creek Zócalo
$18-$22
06:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Whiskey Creek Zócalo
575-388-1266
wczocalo@gmail.com
https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com

Artist Group Info

Whiskey Creek Zócalo
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
11786 HWY 180 East
Silver City, New Mexico 88022
575-388-1266
wczocalo@gmail.com
https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com