Emo Kids

LIVE! Full Band

Friday, June 26

Doors: 6pm • $18/adv • $22/door

DANCE PARTY! Many people in our lives may have been hoping emo was just a phase, but even if it went dormant for some, it never left us. Now, it feels as if emo is getting stronger than ever and the Emo Kids is committed to keeping it alive for coming generations.

EMO KIDS isn’t just an emo night — it’s a full-throttle, scream-at-the-top-of-your-lungs, crowd-controlled celebration of the songs that raised us.

Headlined by the Los Angeles–based Emo Kids band with seasoned members from Warped Tour, what sets this show apart is simple: They play your favorite emo anthems live, and as close to album-perfect as possible — with full instrumentation, all the details, and all the backing-tracks — while delivering hours of nonstop, high-energy performance. From poppy to heavy, and even some surprises, this show is an emo roller coaster!

But this isn’t just a concert. It’s interactive chaos in the best way:

All proceeds go to paying the Performers and Supporting Live Music.

Whiskey Creek Zócalo

11786 HWY 180 East. Arenas Valley, NM \wczocalo@gmail.com/ 575-388-1266

Tickets & Info: https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com/