Day Without Child Care -- Gathering in support of Early Educators

Early childhood educators, parents, & families are invited to a celebration of New Mexico's childcare wins and a call to stand with early educators for better wages. At this gathering, early educators will share about their work organizing their communities to advocate for a better childcare system that supports everyone.

Several early childhood centers and daycare facilities across New Mexico will voluntarily close on Monday, May 11th, 2026, with the support of the families they serve, for the 5th annual national “Day Without Child Care.” Members of OLÉ New Mexico, including educators, parents, and allies, are holding events in two locations to highlight the essential role of childcare in our economy, celebrate hard-fought legislative wins, and demand swift implementation of wage increases for early educators. This event will have speakers, food, music, and kids activities.