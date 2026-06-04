Cross City Cypher Dance Workshop & Vinyl Social
Cross City Cypher Dance Workshop & Vinyl Social
From 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, two free dance workshops led by visiting dancers Bgirl Mel
(California, The Confident Dancers) and Joey (Nevada, Hybrids Crew) will introduce participants
to breaking and locking fundamentals, movement exploration, and creative expression, with
RSVP required to manage capacity. From 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, the Cross City Vinyl Club will
host a cypher and social gathering featuring open DJ decks, vinyl selections, and a dance
cypher (circle) that encourages participation across ages and experience levels, with light fare
provided.
This Cross City Cypher Workshop & Vinyl Club Social reflects shared values of community
connection, creative expression as a form of healing and identity-building, and meaningful youth
leadership. The event is designed as an inclusive, welcoming space where participants of all
backgrounds can engage through movement, music, and shared experience. By offering the
program free of charge, it lowers barriers to participation while supporting CSL’s commitment to
accessible, community-oriented programming.