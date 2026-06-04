Cross City Cypher Dance Workshop & Vinyl Social

From 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, two free dance workshops led by visiting dancers Bgirl Mel

(California, The Confident Dancers) and Joey (Nevada, Hybrids Crew) will introduce participants

to breaking and locking fundamentals, movement exploration, and creative expression, with

RSVP required to manage capacity. From 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, the Cross City Vinyl Club will

host a cypher and social gathering featuring open DJ decks, vinyl selections, and a dance

cypher (circle) that encourages participation across ages and experience levels, with light fare

provided.

This Cross City Cypher Workshop & Vinyl Club Social reflects shared values of community

connection, creative expression as a form of healing and identity-building, and meaningful youth

leadership. The event is designed as an inclusive, welcoming space where participants of all

backgrounds can engage through movement, music, and shared experience. By offering the

program free of charge, it lowers barriers to participation while supporting CSL’s commitment to

accessible, community-oriented programming.