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Community Get Together

Community Get Together

Are you new to Grant County?
Or has your name or address changed since you last voted? Register to vote or update your voter registration at the Community Get Together in Gough Park this Saturday, July 25, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
There'll be activities for kids and adults, and a chance to connect with this amazing community that you are an important part of.

Gough Park Silver City
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jul 2926

Event Supported By

Grant County Democratic Party

Artist Group Info

sharon.bookwalter@gmail.com
Ms
Gough Park Silver City
1201 N. Pope Street
Silver City, New Mexico 88061
(575) 649-8994
info@nmwine.com
www.nmwine.com