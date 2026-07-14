Community Get Together
Community Get Together
Are you new to Grant County?
Or has your name or address changed since you last voted? Register to vote or update your voter registration at the Community Get Together in Gough Park this Saturday, July 25, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.
There'll be activities for kids and adults, and a chance to connect with this amazing community that you are an important part of.
Gough Park Silver City
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jul 2926
Event Supported By
Grant County Democratic Party
Artist Group Info
sharon.bookwalter@gmail.com
Gough Park Silver City
1201 N. Pope StreetSilver City, New Mexico 88061
(575) 649-8994
info@nmwine.com