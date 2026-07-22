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Clownvis & Hank IV and the Strange Band - Country Comedy Impersonation

Clownvis & Hank IV and the Strange Band - Country Comedy Impersonation

Clownvis & Hank IV and the Strange Band
Country Comedy Impersonation
Doors: 6pm • $20/adv • $25 /door

Not your ‘average’ Saturday Night!

IV and The Strange Band, fronted by Coleman Williams (great-grandson of Hank Williams), delivers a gritty blend of outlaw country, punk, and metal, focusing on original, high-energy southern storytelling. On tour with Clownvis Presley, a "crooning comedy sensation" who performs musical parodies and magic, frequently described as a mix of Elvis Presley and a classic variety act.

All proceeds go to paying the Performers and Supporting Live Music.
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
11786 HWY 180 East. Arenas Valley, NM \wczocalo@gmail.com/ 575-388-1266
Tickets & Info: https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com/

Whiskey Creek Zócalo
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Whiskey Creek Zócalo
575-388-1266
wczocalo@gmail.com
https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com

Artist Group Info

wczocalo@gmail.com
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
11786 HWY 180 East
Silver City, New Mexico 88022
575-388-1266
wczocalo@gmail.com
https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com