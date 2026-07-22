Clownvis & Hank IV and the Strange Band - Country Comedy Impersonation
Clownvis & Hank IV and the Strange Band - Country Comedy Impersonation
Clownvis & Hank IV and the Strange Band
Country Comedy Impersonation
Doors: 6pm • $20/adv • $25 /door
Not your ‘average’ Saturday Night!
IV and The Strange Band, fronted by Coleman Williams (great-grandson of Hank Williams), delivers a gritty blend of outlaw country, punk, and metal, focusing on original, high-energy southern storytelling. On tour with Clownvis Presley, a "crooning comedy sensation" who performs musical parodies and magic, frequently described as a mix of Elvis Presley and a classic variety act.
All proceeds go to paying the Performers and Supporting Live Music.
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
11786 HWY 180 East. Arenas Valley, NM \wczocalo@gmail.com/ 575-388-1266
Tickets & Info: https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com/
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
575-388-1266
wczocalo@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
wczocalo@gmail.com
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
11786 HWY 180 EastSilver City, New Mexico 88022
575-388-1266
wczocalo@gmail.com