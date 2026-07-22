© 2026 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears w/ Purse Thief - Gritty Blues/ Soulful Post Punk

Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears w/ Purse Thief - Gritty Blues/ Soulful Post Punk

Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears w/ Purse Thief
Gritty Blues/ Soulful Post Punk
Doors: 6pm • $20/adv • $25/door
Limited Seating/ Standing Show

We are excited to Welcome Back Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears! Delivering a high-energy blend of gritty blues, soul and funk, characterized by raw, passionate vocals, overdriven guitar riffs, and a powerful horn section. Based in Austin, Texas, their sound recalls vintage soul shouters like James Brown mixed with gritty Texas blues. Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears have shared performances with Sharon Jones, Charles Bradley, Cedric Burnside and Lightnin’ Malcolm, The Dirtbombs, Detroit Cobras, the Strange Boys and more! His live performance is fire!

Purse Thief is where underground post punk meets old soul rock-n- roll. Formed under the Rare Skies of New Mexico. They are a fresh sound with an authentic old-world vibe. Catch ‘em while you can – cause they are moving fast!

All proceeds go to paying the Performers and Supporting Live Music.
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
11786 HWY 180 East. Arenas Valley, NM \wczocalo@gmail.com/ 575-388-1266
Tickets & Info: https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com/

Whiskey Creek Zócalo
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Whiskey Creek Zócalo
575-388-1266
wczocalo@gmail.com
https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com

Artist Group Info

wczocalo@gmail.com
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
Whiskey Creek Zócalo
11786 HWY 180 East
Silver City, New Mexico 88022
575-388-1266
wczocalo@gmail.com
https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com