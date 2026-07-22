Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears w/ Purse Thief

Gritty Blues/ Soulful Post Punk

Doors: 6pm • $20/adv • $25/door

Limited Seating/ Standing Show

We are excited to Welcome Back Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears! Delivering a high-energy blend of gritty blues, soul and funk, characterized by raw, passionate vocals, overdriven guitar riffs, and a powerful horn section. Based in Austin, Texas, their sound recalls vintage soul shouters like James Brown mixed with gritty Texas blues. Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears have shared performances with Sharon Jones, Charles Bradley, Cedric Burnside and Lightnin’ Malcolm, The Dirtbombs, Detroit Cobras, the Strange Boys and more! His live performance is fire!

Purse Thief is where underground post punk meets old soul rock-n- roll. Formed under the Rare Skies of New Mexico. They are a fresh sound with an authentic old-world vibe. Catch ‘em while you can – cause they are moving fast!

All proceeds go to paying the Performers and Supporting Live Music.

Whiskey Creek Zócalo

11786 HWY 180 East. Arenas Valley, NM \wczocalo@gmail.com/ 575-388-1266

Tickets & Info: https://www.whiskeycreekzocalo.com/