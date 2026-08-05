Birding Basics I

Notice all the fun birders are having, but aren't sure birding is for you? Want to get outside, but need something interesting to do while you're there? Fascinated by all the birds around your home and want to learn a bit more about them? Here is the class for you!

Mesilla Valley Audubon Society is presenting a three-part class on Birding Basics on three consecutive Tuesday evenings, September 1, 8, and 15, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Creative Arts room of Las Cruces Village Senior Living. The class is free and is intended for those with little or no experience birding.

Topics covered include how to:

• Find, watch, and listen to birds

• Identify and learn about birds

• Record and share your observations

• Conserve birds and their environments

• Meet and learn from other birders

