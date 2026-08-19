Bayard Tree Planting

Help Tree New Mexico plant Bayard’s Neighborwoods!

We need support from volunteers like you who are dedicated to improving community health and well-being by increasing urban tree canopy. We’ll dig the holes, the tools and training are provided! BRING: Water bottle, hat, and closed-toed shoes!

Saturday, Aug. 29 at Bayard Community Park, 260 Hurley Ave. Registration 8:30 - 9:30AM BBQ in the Park afterwards supported by Bayard Beautification Committee