© 2026 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bayard Tree Planting

Bayard Tree Planting

Help Tree New Mexico plant Bayard’s Neighborwoods!
We need support from volunteers like you who are dedicated to improving community health and well-being by increasing urban tree canopy. We’ll dig the holes, the tools and training are provided! BRING: Water bottle, hat, and closed-toed shoes!
Saturday, Aug. 29 at Bayard Community Park, 260 Hurley Ave. Registration 8:30 - 9:30AM BBQ in the Park afterwards supported by Bayard Beautification Committee

Bayard Community Park
08:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Tree New Mexico
505-538-6016
silvercity@treenm.org
https://treenm.org/planting-programs/statewide/silver-city/
Bayard Community Park
101 Park St.
Bayard, New Mexico 88023