Bayard Tree Planting
Bayard Tree Planting
Help Tree New Mexico plant Bayard’s Neighborwoods!
We need support from volunteers like you who are dedicated to improving community health and well-being by increasing urban tree canopy. We’ll dig the holes, the tools and training are provided! BRING: Water bottle, hat, and closed-toed shoes!
Saturday, Aug. 29 at Bayard Community Park, 260 Hurley Ave. Registration 8:30 - 9:30AM BBQ in the Park afterwards supported by Bayard Beautification Committee
Bayard Community Park
08:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Tree New Mexico
505-538-6016
silvercity@treenm.org
Bayard Community Park
101 Park St.Bayard, New Mexico 88023